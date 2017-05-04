Flagstaff's Santo the 2-legged wonder dog is looking for a forever home

Santo the two-legged dog. (Photo: Santo's Facebook page)

Santo the wonder dog was found in the streets of Mexico back in 2015.

A car crash caused him to lose his back legs.

Through the power of social media, animal lovers across the world heard Santo’s story and hurried to the rescue. Eventually, they raised enough money to send the hurt dog to a vet.

He now stands on two legs with nothing stopping him from loving his current foster family from Flagstaff.

Santo is in need of a family that can take the time to care for his special needs. For more information about Santo, you can visit his Facebook page.

