Easy lunches kids can make themselves

PEORIA, Ariz. - As kids head back to school, I met up with Leilani Christensen who runs Sweet Leilani's Kitchen, a cooking class for kids.

She gave us some great, easy, and fun ideas on how to get kids involved in making their own lunches so parents can catch a bit of a break.

Here are her recipes:

Ham and Cheese Wraps

Ingredients:

Wrap Bread (Choice of whole wheat, spinach, tortillas, etc.)

Ham or other meat of choice (Or veggies for a vegetarian option)

Cheese of choice (cheddar, swiss, provolone, colby jack, etc.)

One 8 ounce package of plain cream cheese mixed with a dry ranch seasoning packet

Directions:

Spread a light layer of ranch cream cheese down center of the wrap.

Layer meats and cheeses and roll that baby up!

Can slice the wrap in half or quarters and hold together with a toothpick for smaller serving fun rolls!

Place in a Ziploc or a section in your Bento divided lunch box.

Turkey Rolls

Ingredients:

Sliced Turkey

Baby dill pickles

Plain cream cheese

Directions:

Open turkey slices to be flat.

Spread a light layer of plain cream cheese.

Add a baby Dill pickle!

Roll it up and hold it together with a toothpick! You can slice these in half to be bite-sized if desired.

Fruit and Veggie Kabobs

Ingredients:

Choice of fruits -grapes, blueberries, strawberries, apple slices, mandarins or whatever fruit will stay on a toothpick!

(If you use apples or bananas make sure you coat them with some lemon juice to keep from browning!)

Choice of veggies- cucumber chunks, sweet bell peppers, cherry tomatoes (OK, maybe a fruit, more like a veggie lol)

String cheese – can do white mozzarella or mixed cheese sticks.

Directions:

Slice fruits to bite size if needed. Slice the cheese sticks into chunks. Layer them on a toothpick! Fun way to eat fruits, veggies and cheese! And, kids love to help make the food themselves!

Yogurt and fruit parfaits

Ingredients:

Greek yogurt (I love a vanilla or honey flavor for sweetness plus the protein!)

Fruit of choice, but something sturdy if for the lunchbox, such as blueberries or strawberries

Granola

Directions:

Separate your fruit, granola and yogurt into small containers so they don’t get mushy and soggy until lunchtime!

Then, add your fruit and granola to your yogurt and enjoy!!

Light refreshing treat good enough for dessert!

