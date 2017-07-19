'Despacito' remixed with snoring sounds is catchier than you think

Snoring never sounded so good. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Hanging around someone who snores can be pretty difficult.

From sleepless nights to inaudible TV viewing, trying to drown out the uncomfortable snoring sounds is virtually impossible. So how do you deal with these types of people?

By using the latest chart-topping hit and turning them into an unknowing internet sensation.

A recent YouTube video has surfaced showing a woman recording her husband snoring. But the snores have been edited into the song, "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi.

According to the video, the woman filmed her husband snoring for more than four years and her nephew helped edit the clips together to fit the song.

Even though it's not the entire song, the video is actually pretty catchy.

What song should he snore next?

