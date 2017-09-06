Cher claps back after Valley woman calls her out for DACA tweet

Singer Cher peforms on NBC's 'Today' at NBC's TODAY Show on September 23, 2013 in New York City. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Cher is making headlines Wednesday and the Goddess Pop may have just got herself a new title: Goddess of Comebacks.

She quickly took to Twitter after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the future -- or possibly lack thereof -- for DACA recipients in the United States.

The 71-year-old pop legend urged anyone who could take a "Dreamer" into their homes and protect them to do so. She said she was ready to do just that.

Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them‼️I’m Ready 2 Do This & 🙏🏻Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

Although no one doubts Cher's "capability" to do so, one person did attempt to call her out which got an immediate reply from the superstar.

Twitter user @bwebb56 -- whose bio lists her hometown as Chandler, Arizona -- replied to Cher's tweet saying "Sure you will Cher.. I’ll believe it when I see it!"

Cher clapped back.

RIP Brenda Webb pic.twitter.com/AmFD1HO7jo — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) September 5, 2017

And the internet grabbed a front seat to the mini Twitter spat.

Brenda has since made her profile private.

Cher killed Brenda pic.twitter.com/A9W2Hyc5gn — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 5, 2017

