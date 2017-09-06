KPNX
Cher claps back after Valley woman calls her out for DACA tweet

Hayden Packwood , KPNX 12:52 PM. MST September 06, 2017

Cher is making headlines Wednesday and the Goddess Pop may have just got herself a new title: Goddess of Comebacks.

She quickly took to Twitter after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the future -- or possibly lack thereof -- for DACA recipients in the United States.

The 71-year-old pop legend urged anyone who could take a "Dreamer" into their homes and protect them to do so. She said she was ready to do just that.

Although no one doubts Cher's "capability" to do so, one person did attempt to call her out which got an immediate reply from the superstar.

Twitter user @bwebb56 -- whose bio lists her hometown as Chandler, Arizona -- replied to Cher's tweet saying "Sure you will Cher.. I’ll believe it when I see it!"

Cher clapped back.

And the internet grabbed a front seat to the mini Twitter spat.

Brenda has since made her profile private.

