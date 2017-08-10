Tooker House at Arizona State University. (Photo: Kristen Keogh / 12 News)

Arizona State University's Ira A. Fulton Engineering Students will get a high-tech experience their first time living away from home.

The brand new Tooker House opens up to 1,600 students Saturday and some of the amenities will both inspire the future engineers and make life easier.

These undergrads won't have to wait around for laundry. The washers and the dryers, complete with Bluetooth, will send an alert to your phone when your laundry is ready.

A roaming robot can allow professors in other locations to connect with students via video communication.

Some aspects of the building appear incomplete but every detail is intended to keep the students thinking about design. For example, the ceiling exposes wires and pipes so even when the students look up, they can be inspired.

The exterior is also designed to withstand extreme UV exposure in our harsh desert climate.

The Tooker House is named for ASU alumni and long-term supporters Diane and Gary Tooker.

