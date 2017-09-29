Cardinals rookie gets engaged on the field at University of Phoenix Stadium

Cardinals rookie William Holden and his fiancée. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Arizona Cardinals rookie William Holden took a knee near midfield at University of Phoenix Stadium for a special reason: the offensive tackle is tackling the idea of tying the knot.

Prior to the season opener many wondered whether or not Holden would be a surprise rookie starter, but it's clear a Super Bowl ring wasn't the only one on this young man’s mind this season.

He proposed to girlfriend, Casey, in the middle of the Cards' field. She, of course, said "yes!" and Holden shared photos on social media.

The caption, coupled with a cute pic, reads, “I told her from the beginning that one day I was going to ask her to marry me! Well, that day finally came! And to everyone's surprise, she said yes! I love you so much, Casey Nicole Musicant!"

Comments from friends and fans were filled with congratulations and plenty of well wishes.

He even got a congrats from the team.

Sifting through his profile, there are plenty of plays that demonstrate the X's and O's of their relationship. It's clear these two Will be Holden hands for years to come.

