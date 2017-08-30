Bear crashes birthday party, promptly enjoys the cake

The bear didn't even bring a present. Rude. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

No one likes a party crasher.

Especially if that crasher is a large bear.

Guests at a birthday party in Connecticut found themselves encountering the bear as they enjoyed the festivities.

Jennifer Adorno shared several videos on Facebook showing the animal checking out the birthday spread.

The bear can be seen meandering around until it finds what's left of the birthday cake.

And as you can imagine, the bear appeared to enjoy the tasty treat.

Once the cake was gone, the bear left without incident.

Without even leaving a present. How rude.

© 2017 KPNX-TV