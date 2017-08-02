KPNX
Astronauts share incredible photos of Typhoon Noru from space

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 12:49 PM. MST August 02, 2017

Typhoons are intense storms that can produce scenes that are as breathtaking as they are dangerous.

With driving rains and howling winds, these storms can leave a path of destruction anywhere they go.

And Typhoon Noru is no different.

It's currently churning in the Pacific Ocean and quickly became the most powerful storm of 2017 so far, according to Mashable.

As Noru turns, astronauts are tweeting incredible photos of the storm and they are as awesome as you can imagine.

Thanks to these photos from the International Space Station, we get to see a unique and awe-inspiring look at this amazing weather phenomenon.

