Astronauts share incredible photos of Typhoon Noru from space

What an awesome sight. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Typhoons are intense storms that can produce scenes that are as breathtaking as they are dangerous.

With driving rains and howling winds, these storms can leave a path of destruction anywhere they go.

And Typhoon Noru is no different.

It's currently churning in the Pacific Ocean and quickly became the most powerful storm of 2017 so far, according to Mashable.

As Noru turns, astronauts are tweeting incredible photos of the storm and they are as awesome as you can imagine.

Super Typhoon #Noru, amazing the size of this weather phenomenon, you can almost sense its power from 250 miles above. pic.twitter.com/x4R0FZSfRn — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) August 1, 2017

When Mother Nature gets to spinning, it can be an awesome but scary sight. Looks like super Typhoon #Noru is gaining momentum. #EarthShapes pic.twitter.com/hR8gyYlhEs — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) August 1, 2017

Thanks to these photos from the International Space Station, we get to see a unique and awe-inspiring look at this amazing weather phenomenon.

© 2017 KPNX-TV