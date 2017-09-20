Arizona's Evie Clair delivers emotional final performance on 'America's Got Talent'

Evie Clair, a 13-year-old from Florence, Arizona, performs on America's Got Talent. (Photo: Trae Patton/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

The crowd cheered and the judges stood as applause roared for Arizona's-own Evie Clair on Tuesday's "America's Got Talent" final.

Evie gave an stunning rendition of "What A Wonderful World" dedicated to her late father who passed away just days before Evie was set to compete in the shows finale.

Questions surface on whether the 13-year-old from Florence would return to take the AGT finals stage. Simon Cowell even gave her the option of coming back next season.

She decided to compete.

After thanking her fans for all of the love, Evie delivered what may just be her most emotional performance to date.

“My dad taught me after I started something to always finish it, that’s why I’m fighting to the end just like he did,” she said prior to her performance Tuesday.

Fans can tune into 12 News at 7 p.m. Wednesday to see the winner. But win or lose, the Arizona teen has definitely captured America's heart with her story and talent.

© 2017 KPNX-TV