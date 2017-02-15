Arizona woman loses 380 pounds, adds dozens of tattoos

Jami Lee Miner with an old pair of pants from before her massive weight loss. (Photo: Jami Lee Miner/Special to 12 News)

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Looking at photos of Jami Lee Miner from just a few years ago it's hard not to be amazed.

"I used to be overweight and I used to be really shy," Miner told 12 News. "I had a twin sister and she was always very, very small. I was 497 pounds when she was 125 and I remember she said, ‘You don't even look like my sister anymore.’

"It was horrifying and horrible because it's like you don't want to get up or do this and I had a bad relationship and he added on to it."

It was time for a change.

"I wanted to look more of how I felt on the inside," Miner said.

That inner persona is what the 35-year-old wanted to bring to the surface.

"I kind of decided to expand my beauty and feel sexy and beautiful," Miner said.

Reinventing herself meant dropping a lot of dead weight -- 380 pounds in just three years with the help of dieting and eventually gastric sleeve surgery.

But that was just the beginning.

What Miner lost in weight she gained in confidence and tattoos.

"If you feel like you're expressing yourself passionately, then you're going to do it in multiple ways and tattooing is one of them," Miner told 12 News.

Now, tattoos are more accepted than in the past. A 2015 study by the Harris Poll found 29 percent of Americans have tattoos. That's up from 21 percent just four years ago.

Still, some people judge others for having them, and Miner, a mom of three, knows all about that stigma.

"People judge me all the time," she said, "and the thing of it is you can't let somebody break you."

Taking control of her body enabled Miner to turn what was once a source of pain into empowerment.

"I think all women forget that they have that inside them no matter how big or small you are," Miner said. "Everybody is amazing in their own way -- they've just got to get their groove back."

(© 2017 KPNX)