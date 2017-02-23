Arizona 5th grader in the Doodle 4 Google Competition

Adele Torrington at Benchmark Elementary in Phoenix Feb. 23, 2017. (Photo: Rich Prange/12 News) (Photo: Rich Prange/12News)

PHOENIX - When Adele Torrington entered the lab at Benchmark Elementary with her fifth-grade classmates, she had no idea a surprise was coming her way.

A presentation by Google representatives ended with the unveiling of her artwork called “Dream, Rise and Touch the Sky.” Torrington’s entry in Google’s Doodle 4 Google competition, which was the sole winner from Arizona. The contest took entries from students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The piece now moves on to the nationals for a chance to be featured on the search engine and a $30,000 college scholarship. Her school could receive a $50,000 grant.

“Floating islands -- It’s supposed to be a magical, futuristic place, where all of war and hunger and things like that -- all of it has gone and left on earth," said Torrington. "We’ve kind of raised up against our differences and our problems. That’s what it’s supposed to mean. I thought in the future there's not going to be any of that.”

You can help Torrington become one of the five finalist by voting for her work at doodles.google.com.

Voting begins Thursday night and goes to March 6. Google will announce the national winner on March 31.

This is the second time a student from the Benchmark Elementary has represented Arizona in the Doodle 4 Google Competition.

