Amazon bringing its truck full of 'treasure' to Phoenix

Amazon's Treasure Turck. (Photo: Amazon via Twitter screenshot)

Avast, matey! We have found the buried treasure.

OK ... maybe not that kind of treasure, but there will be a "treasure truck" in Phoenix at some point.

Amazon announced Monday seven new cities for its Treasure Truck. the list of cities included Phoenix.

Guess what? #TreasureTruck is in 7 new cities—and your city could be next! Sign up for notifications in the free Amazon app. pic.twitter.com/T80D3Tcu1p — Treasure Truck (@treasuretruck) September 25, 2017

Sounds cool. But what's a "treasure truck"?

Good question. It's a truck full of, well, Amazon's favorite treasures. The company picks out its "favorite new, trending, local, or delicious" things and spreads them to whichever city the truck is in.

Amazon first hit the road with the truck back in February of 2016 surprising its hometown Seattle residents with 64% off a GoPro Hero4.

"Every time you swing by the Truck, you'll find something new to enjoy," the company says.

Great. Now what can I get?

Amazon says the "possibilities are endless." They've given out everything from fresh fish, steak, burgers, to headphones and a mobile Polaroid printer.

Today on Seattle #TreasureTruck: Fresh, wild ahi tuna steaks—flown in just for you. Taste the tropics (and the umami!) tonight. pic.twitter.com/OX1ViBoMqq — Treasure Truck (@treasuretruck) September 22, 2017

Seriously, it's like the possibilities are endless...

Got it. When's it coming to Phoenix?

Well that information is kind of a surprise. You'll need your phone and the free Amazon app.

You'll be notified via text or on the free Amazon app the day the truck is in your city. Then you can purchase the "treasure" through Amazon pickup it up at the truck's location within the window you've selected. Remember your order code!

We did! You can now find us by tapping:

1. The main menu of the Amazon app

2. “Programs and Features”

3. “Treasure Truck”

Boom! pic.twitter.com/HyXU6VIKTv — Treasure Truck (@treasuretruck) April 18, 2017

It was just recently in New York.

What a day, New York! Thanks for coming down to your #treasuretruck to toss apples, win awesome prizes, and say hello. It's so good to be here in the Big Apple. Can't wait to see you all again soon! A post shared by Amazon Treasure Truck (@treasuretruck) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Sign up for the offer-day texts here.

For more information on the truck, visit Amazon's webstie.

