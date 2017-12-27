Abused husky BB Bear adopted after months of rehab

BB Bear at his new home. (Photo: 12 News)

In October, a badly abused dog in a coma was surrendered to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

The dog's doctor, Hugh Giffords made it clear from the beginning that he believed a human crushed this innocent puppy's skull.

"It could have been a tire iron, could have been a kick," he said in his initial interview.

Wednesday, he told 12 News "It was a reminder of the cruelty of people.”

Quickly, love overpowered that cruelty.

Dr. Giffords and his team at Phoenix Dog/Cat/Bird Hospital committed round-the-clock care to saving the little husky they started calling BB Bear. Two organizations, Arizona Animal Rescue Mission and Two Pups Wellness Fund, collected donations from the community.

Donors covered $20,000 of the $100,000 in expenses but the veterinarian office took on the rest of the costs.

After two weeks in a medically induced coma and questions surrounding his survival, BB Bear started making significant progress, although questions about his vision and hearing remained.

Now he can see fully with one eye and can hear perfectly. He loves running around and chasing his new dog mom Lisa at a home in Gilbert.

RELATED: Abused husky BB Bear has a fur-ever home

150 people from across the world wrote essays stating why they should adopt BB Bear.

"We feel blessed we feel honored to have been chosen. We feel humbled by this whole experience," Lisa said crying. "We just feel humbled and thankful and the most important thing is Bear and his recovery and how well he's done throughout this entire thing."

As a retired school teacher, Lisa has both the time and patience to commit to BB Bear as he will always have some special needs.

"We just want to give him the loving environment he was meant to have in the first place," she said.

Cruelty almost ended BB Bear's life, but compassion saved it.

"Truly committing yourself can change the tides of any circumstance," Giffords said.

You can donate to help BB Bear and animals like him here: https://www.azanimalrescue.org/

© 2017 KPNX-TV