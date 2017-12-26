Jacob Morris works on the song "Old Tatoo" in a Chandler, Arizona recording studio December 11, 2017. (Photo: Chris Latella / 12 News)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Thanks to 12 Today viewers, a Valley musician has reached his crowdfunding goal and is working on his first studio album.

Jacob Morris first appeared on 12 Today in November, to perform live in the studio. Morris wowed Emma Jade and Paul Gerke, but the impact of his performance didn't end there.

“The response was amazing, people are so generous,” Jacob Morris said while in the recording studio. “I’m so thankful and humbled that people are willing to give what they did and how much they did.”

Morris is now in Clamsville Productions, a recording studio in Chandler, cutting songs for the album.

“This music has always been a foot in the past and a step in the future,” Morris said. “I grew up listening to Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. It’s authentic, it’s raw, it feels right.”

Referring to his sound as “Clean Cut Country” Morris mixes modern day influences with roots of George Jones, Cash and Merle Haggard.

“I’m a huge lyrics fan," Morris said. "For me if the lyrics suck, the song sucks.”

While we wait for the new album, those looking to hear more of Jacob Morris can check out his Soundcloud page for previous recordings.

WATCH: Jacob Morris' November performance in the 12 Today studio

