12 News Wish Patrol grants books, Chromebooks to needy students

Celebrating one of the best surprises with teacher Andi Kelly and her 3rd grade students Edward Isom, Yuliana Sanchez, Jacqueline Orozco, and Jude Delgado. (Photo: Pete Scholz/ 12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - When 12 News received a request from Andi Kelly, a third-grade teacher at Thew Elementary School, we knew we needed to make her wish come true.

Kelly wanted to get books for her third-grade class. That's it.

Not only did we surprise her with books for her third-grade class, our 12 News Wish Patrol (which also included the Phoenix Mercury and Grimaldi's Pizzeria) also gave a book to all the third-graders at Thew Elementary School.

"Our school has a very low socioeconomic background. Our students receive 100 percent free or reduced lunch," Kelly said. "So a lot of them aren’t celebrating Christmas this year, so this was really nice for them. It means a lot to them. This is going to make their Christmas."

And you could tell this simple gift meant the world to them.

"It felt good to get books and I love reading. It was the best time of my Christmas," said third-grader Edward Isom.

"I feel happy because we never had that. This is my first time having it … and I love my teacher," said Yuliana Sanchez.

Jacqueline Orozco said, "It’s like my best Christmas I ever had."

Jude Delgado also said, "I think it was awesome because my teacher got us a book and I love her and she’s the best teacher."

Our 12 News Wish Patrol also gave 12 Google Chromebooks to the school. The teachers at Thew Elementary School were also surprised with a gift card from Target.

Marissa Schneckloth, the school principal, helped organize the big surprise with 12 News. She's proud of her students, staff and teachers.

"It’s just a great example of the selflessness they show and share every day," she said.

