12 News Wish Patrol grants books, Chromebooks to needy students

TEMPE, Ariz. - When 12 News received a request from Andi Kelly, a third-grade teacher at Thew Elementary School, we knew we needed to make her wish come true.
Kelly wanted to get books for her third-grade class. That's it.
Not only did we surprise her with books for her third-grade class, our 12 News Wish Patrol (which also included the Phoenix Mercury and Grimaldi's Pizzeria) also gave a book to all the third-graders at Thew Elementary School.
"Our school has a very low socioeconomic background. Our students receive 100 percent free or reduced lunch," Kelly said. "So a lot of them aren’t celebrating Christmas this year, so this was really nice for them. It means a lot to them. This is going to make their Christmas."
And you could tell this simple gift meant the world to them.
"It felt good to get books and I love reading. It was the best time of my Christmas," said third-grader Edward Isom.
"I feel happy because we never had that. This is my first time having it … and I love my teacher," said Yuliana Sanchez.
Jacqueline Orozco said, "It’s like my best Christmas I ever had."
Jude Delgado also said, "I think it was awesome because my teacher got us a book and I love her and she’s the best teacher."
Our 12 News Wish Patrol also gave 12 Google Chromebooks to the school. The teachers at Thew Elementary School were also surprised with a gift card from Target.
Marissa Schneckloth, the school principal, helped organize the big surprise with 12 News. She's proud of her students, staff and teachers.
"It’s just a great example of the selflessness they show and share every day," she said.
