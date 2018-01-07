12 News Must Eats: Elements in Paradise Valley

North View of Mountains at Elements Dining Room at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resourt & Spa. (Courtesy: Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa)

From A to Z, 12 News is featuring Arizona's 'must eats' in a month-long series of tasty adventures.

Today's must-eats letter is E, so Team 12's Trisha Hendricks went to an award-winning farm-fresh American cuisine with Asian accents and breathtaking views.

When you walk in to Elements at the Sanctuary Resort on Camelback Mountain, you’re in for a treat.

"Cascading down these views to Paradise Valley beneath you," said Justin Wilson, Food and Beverage Director.

One of the 'wow' factors? The scenery. Elements has one of the best views in the Valley.

"It's a beautiful place to be," he said.

The delicious and diverse dishes prepared at Elements are crafted by Food Network star and Executive Chef Beau MacMillan.

“When you eat his dishes, it's like a beautiful dish that's familiar to you, but there's something slightly different from it and it pops," said Wilson.

From the gorgeous views outside, to behind the scenes in the Elements kitchen. That’s where all the magic happens. We got the chance to meet Sous Chef Jason Panebianco and he cooked up some of his favorite dishes.

“Some of Elvis' favorite foods are chocolate, peanut butter and banana," he said.

That's why one of his favorite breakfast items is called the Elvis French Toast.

"Brioche French toast… peanut butter sauce and chocolate fondue,” said Panebianco.

The French toast is complete with a caramelized banana, bacon gelato, powdered sugar and fresh picked mint.

"Very rich and decadent," he said.

Another big seller? The Smoked Salmon Frittata.

"Nice and fluffy, beautiful," said Panebianco.

Then it's layered with house smoked salmon, chive crema, grilled asparagus, baby watercress, crispy capers and a little bit of caviar.

“It is art on a plate," he said.

And then there’s the Sweet Potato and Duck Confit Hash. The specialty includes caramelized onion, maitake mushrooms, asparagus and rendered pancetta, topped with two poached eggs and a sage butter sauce.

"We make the food beautiful, but also simple and flavorful," said Panebianco.

One of my all-time favorite combinations? Peanut butter and chocolate!

So they let me try the Elvis French Toast and once I started eating it, I couldn't stop.

"Dessert for breakfast? Exactly," he said.

They come up with innovative ideas for dishes at Elements all the time, dishes that are sure to make your taste buds dance.

So be sure to check out Elements, you'll be glad you did.

Elements sells out quite frequently for dinner, so reservations are recommended.

Also, coming up in April, they’ll host Nirvana. It’s their Food and Wine festival, which features a collection of celebrity chefs.

For more information on Elements Restaurant or to book a reservation visit the Sanctuary on Camelback.

© 2018 KPNX-TV