12 News 'Must Eats': Aunt Chilada's special Mexican pizza in Phoenix

Aunt Chilada's Mexican pizza. (Photo: 12 News)

This “Must Eat” has been in the Valley before Arizona was officially a state! Aunt Chilada's is a family-owned business that is filled with history and delicious food, including their special Mexican Pizza.

Chef Tiffany Allison says what makes their pizza stand out from the rest is their “made from scratch infused mozzarella cheese with 18 different spices!”

There is so much to see and do at the large restaurant located off SR-51 north of Glendale Avenue.

You can enjoy a complimentary pizza every Friday right from the wood fired oven, listen to live music or even plan a wedding.

The history and the customer service of the Dreamy Draw Drive establishment will have you coming back for more!

Where to eat: 7330 N Dreamy Draw Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85020

For more information, visit www.auntchiladas.com.

