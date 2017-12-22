12 News family recipes: Ryan Cody's Flamin' Wings

RC's Flamin' Wings are amazing! (Photo: 12 News)

If you want to try out RC's Flamin' Wings, here's everything you need to get started.

Ingredients:

Bone in chicken drumsticks OR thighs

Frank's RedHot sauce

BBQ sauce (pick your favorite)

Garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

1. Spread chicken out in an oven safe dish without stacking pieces on top of each other

2. Coat the chicken with hot sauce (amount depends on your preference)

3. Coat chicken with copious amounts of garlic powder. (A LOT)

4. Add salt and pepper to taste.

5. Dab BBQ sauce in various places on the chicken. (DO NOT rub sauce in or blanket the chicken. This allows different bites to have different explosions of flavor.)

6. Put in oven at 380 degrees for one hour. (time may vary depending on size of chicken pieces)

7. ENJOY!

For more 12 News family recipes, visit 12news.com/familyrecipes.

