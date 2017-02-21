What a dementia diagnosis may mean for 'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy

Actor David Cassidy, 2009. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Former star of "The Partridge Family" David Cassidy revealed that he is suffering from dementia.

Cassidy's representative, Jo-Ann Geffen, confirmed to USA TODAY Monday that Cassidy, 66, has been battling the memory-destroying brain disorder.

The former teen idol told People his family has a history of dementia and he always “knew this was coming."

Cassidy said he is no longer touring as a musician so he can focus on his health and happiness.

But what does a dementia diagnosis mean for Cassidy? Here's a few common questions about dementia.

What is dementia?

Dementia is a general term for memory loss or loss of mental abilities that interfere with daily life, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Dementia addresses symptoms, which may include memory loss, personality changes, confusion and disorientation, anxiety, difficulty planning and organizing or handling complex tasks, according to Mayo Clinic.

While some symptoms of dementia may be the cause of medication or deficiencies, and be reversible, others like Alzheimer's disease are not, according to Mayo.

What's the difference between Alzheimer's disease and dementia?

Alzheimer's disease falls under the dementia umbrella, along with Vascular dementia, which often occurs after a stroke. Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia and has no cure. Alzheimer's typically develops slowly and gets progressively worse over time, according to Mayo Clinic.

After age 65, the risk of Alzheimer's doubles every five years. After age 85, the risk reaches nearly 50%, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

What are the symptoms of dementia?

While some memory loss is normal with aging, people suffering from dementia often have serious impairment from at least two of the symptoms listed below, according to the Alzheimer's Association:

• Memory

• Communication and language

• Ability to focus and pay attention

• Reasoning and judgment

• Visual perception

What are the risk factors for dementia?

Age greatly increases the risk of dementia, especially for those over 65, according to Mayo Clinic. Like Cassidy, family history of dementia also puts people at greater risk of developing the disease.

According to Mayo Clinic, there are some things that people can do to lessen some risks of dementia. Some risk factors include: heavy alcohol use, cardiovascular risk factors like high cholesterol, diabetes and smoking.

A recent study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that dementia rates in people over age 65 fell from 11.6% in 2000 to 8.8% in 2012, a decline of 24%. The drop in Dementia rates may stem from Americans' rising education levels and more emphasis on heart health and fitness, according to the study.

How do doctors diagnose dementia?

There is no one test to diagnose dementia, but doctors will evaluate patients based on their medical history, physical examination, lab tests and changes in their overall mental ability, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Contributing: Maria Puente, USA TODAY Network

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY