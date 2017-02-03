Tucson's 63rd annual gem show kicks off

Patrons explore all the unique gems and minerals at the Tucson Gem, Miineral and Fossil show. (Photo: KVOA)

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is expected to draw more than 50,000 people to the area over the next week or so.

The economic impact is estimated at $120 million for the two-week show. The show attracts people coming from other countries, creating a visitor frenzy at Tucson hotels and restaurants.

The show is spread across Tucson, with as many as 40 different showcases for the public and wholesale buyers.

Some local vendors have traveled all over the world throughout the year to collect items.

“It takes a lot of time,” said vendor Marcus Origlieri. “Like my whole life -- everywhere, all the time.”

Origlieri has traveled to more than 40 countries in his quest for minerals and other items. Many vendors are able to make their full year's income over the two weeks of the showcase.

You can download the app for the 2017 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase. You can also see the full schedule here.

Copyright 2017 KVOA