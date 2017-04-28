Are you looking for things to do this weekend? Check out these 12 things that will be full of good food, entertainment and lots of fun. There's a lot going on, including festivals and concerts. (Photo: Leo Bounds)

PHOENIX - This is a fun-packed weekend in the Phoenix area with something for all ages. From the raceway to the finish line and everything in between, this list is full of fun and cool things to see and do.

Friday

“Moana” is playing at Goodyear Ballpark. Just bring a blanket and enjoy the free movie starting at 7 p.m.

And beer lovers, try something different this weekend at the Arizona Museum of Natural History in Mesa. The fifth annual Beer N Bones fundraiser includes live animal stations, a beer tasting passport, food vendors and speed-dating with scientists and it’s all for a good cause. It starts at 7 p.m. and includes a free drink voucher.

Indy car racing roars back into the Valley this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. The Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix is Saturday night. But the fun start Friday with qualifying and kids quarter-midget racing. Tickets start at just 10 bucks.

Shoppers, get ready for “Junk in the Trunk” vintage market happening today through Sunday at WestWorld in Scottsdale. For tips for shopping at this venue and list of events, click here.

This weekend, check out the Home and Garden Show featuring Ted Allen from the hit TV show Chopped. It's Friday through Sunday at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. Tickets are $8 but children ages 2 and under are free.

Saturday

If you want to watch The Secret Life of Pets for free, you can at Surprise Stadium at 6 p.m.

Ahwatukee Foothills Festival of Lights Winetasting Festival is Saturday with over 100 vendors, plus other entertainment, carnival rides and a beer garden. It’s open to the public and tickets can be purchased here.

Sunday

The She Power half-marathon and 5k race start is 7:00 a.m. in Chandler. Girls on the Run also kicks off from 8:30-11 a.m. For more details about She Power and events, click here.

