'The Greatest Show on Earth' to close after 146 years

Iconic Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Baily Circus announced its final stage performance , ending a 146 year run. (Photo: NBC)

"The Greatest Show on Earth" is coming to a close.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced plans over the weekend to end performances after 146 years.

The big top will come down for good in May.

The company that operates the circus says ticket sales, which had been in decline for years, dropped off dramatically after elephants were removed from the show.

That decision followed long and costly legal battles with animal rights activists who believe the end is long overdue.

"For more than 14 decades, Ringling Brothers has been abusing and killing their animal performers. We are so glad this is finally coming to an end," said Bryan Wilson of the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida.

Fans say it marks the end of an era.

"I have great memories going with my family," said Catherine Sanghera. "It's just another thing they don't get to experience something from our childhood that we did."

The last performance will be May 21 in Uniondale, New York.

