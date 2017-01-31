Tempe Center for the Arts creating new programming this year

A new "Western Pop" exhibit featuring Wild West collections on display at Tempe Center for the Arts, Jan. 31, 2017. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Center for the Arts has a full lineup of original programming on tap for this year including film festivals, theater and concerts.

Also new, the expansion of happy hour to three days instead of one. Live entertainment, art, food trucks and more will accompany happy hour.

The changes came from feedback from the community and are inspired by Tempe's adopted five-year arts plan.

EDGE Happy Hour takes place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The new "Western Pop" exhibit featuring Wild West collections is now on display.

For a full list of upcoming events including this weekend's Western Pop Film Festival, visit www.tempe.gov/tca.

