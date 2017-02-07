KPNX
'This Is Us' fans have to see this

Behind scenes with 'this is us' cast members.

Krystle Henderson, KPNX 10:35 PM. MST February 07, 2017

NBC primetime Tuesday featured the first of the five final episodes of This Is Us for the season. But don't worry, the show has been renewed for at least two more seasons.

Team 12's Krystle Henderson got a chance to meet up with Sterling Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson and Justin Hartley right after they found out the great news that they get to keep the story evolving.

Watch the exclusive video above to see what the stars are saying about the hit drama and what you can expect in the final episodes this season.

(© 2017 KPNX)


