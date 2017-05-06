Great news! 'Great News' cast talks with Team 12's Krystle Henderson

Nicole Richie and John Michael Higgins star in the new NBC comedy Great News. They talked about the show with Team 12's Krystle Henderson at the NBC Press Tour.

With all the bad stuff in the news, we can always use some good news, right? Well, how about great news?

NBC's "Great News" is on 12 News Tuesday night at 8 p.m. and it's sure to get you laughing.

Team 12's Krystle Henderson met the stars of the show at the NBC Press Tour and she even taught them some news lingo. Watch the video in the player above to see the interview.

