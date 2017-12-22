5 ways to stay healthy on flights

View of the clouds and sunset from an airplane window (Photo: Tais Policanti)

The holiday travel season is upon us and many are taking airplanes -- but beware! Sneaky germs are all about and we want to help you avoid them!

1. Bring your own neck pillow.

The pillows on airplanes are covered in germs.

2. Take some extra vitamin c before you go!

Travelers are 20% more likely to catch a cold.

3. Dehydration is a serious risk.

Be sure to drink 8 oz. For every hour on the flight.

4. Avoid the risk for blood clots on long flights.

Walk up and down aisles to boost circulation.

5. Sanitize!!

Bring wipes to clear your arm rests pre & post flight.

Daily Blast Live