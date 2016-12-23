Zubia Brothers perform 'Feliz Navidad'

Feliz Navidad has become a Christmas classic.
It's a song the Zubia Brothers have performed many times.
"Well, we started playing the song at a very young age with my dad," Lawrence Zubia said. "He was a mariachi musician and that's how we started playing guitar, and I think the song was written in 1970 by Jose Felliciano."
Lawrence and Mark Zubia were once called "Arizona rock 'n' roll royalty" by the Phoenix New Times.
Listen as the legendary duo beautifully wishes you a "Merry Christmas."
