KPNX
Close

Zubia Brothers perform 'Feliz Navidad'

A Christmas classic performed by the Zubia Brothers.

Arizona Highways TV , KPNX 6:19 PM. MST December 23, 2016

Feliz Navidad has become a Christmas classic.

It's a song the Zubia Brothers have performed many times.

"Well, we started playing the song at a very young age with my dad," Lawrence Zubia said. "He was a mariachi musician and that's how we started playing guitar, and I think the song was written in 1970 by Jose Felliciano."

Lawrence and Mark Zubia were once called "Arizona rock 'n' roll royalty" by the Phoenix New Times.

Listen as the legendary duo beautifully wishes you a "Merry Christmas." 

 

Copyright 2016 KPNX


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories