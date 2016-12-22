Valley restaurant serves up holiday dish

"Casile of duck confit" served by Valley chef Christopher Gross. (Photo: Arizona Highways TV)

Valley culinary icon, Christopher Gross, is serving up a holiday dish at his restaurant Christopher’s and Crush Lounge.

"This is the dish we do around the holidays, it's called casile of duck confit, and it's sort of a variation on a very, very traditional French classic, and it's just good around the holidays," he said.

The dish has white beans cooked in a duck stock.

The duck confit itself is roasted in the oven and cured for 24 hours in a salt and sugar mixture with thyme, garlic and bay leaves. Then it's slow poached in its own fat, and then crisped

"Now this is something that's a little different," Gross said. "We're adding a sausage that we prepare with lamb, and then we take portabellos and we scrape out all the gills, so it's black, it looks like black cornflakes."

"And then we dry them, powder them, and we roll the lamb sausage in it, and then we cook it in the pan with the duck confit while it's roasting. And for our garnish we just have some maripois or some garinture, carrots, roasted garlic, and bacon, so always mix everything till it tastes good."

A nice, tasty holiday dish that can be served family style on a large platter.

