See Arizona's backcountry from a horse-drawn sleigh

The Sunrise Ski Resort offers sleigh rides through Arizona's backcountry on the Apache Reservation. (Photo: Arizona Highways TV)

One of the best ways to see Arizona: riding on a sleigh from the Sunrise Ski Resort onto the Apache Reservation.

No skiers on this powder – these trails are groomed for horses pulling a sleigh.

The snowy scene is all about the breathtaking sights and tranquility.

Most people who enjoy a ride are in awe of the views the White Mountains provide.

And this definitely isn’t the desert. The temperatures can drop into the single digits.

Cold weather and good snow make for a magical experience.

And it’s the perfect family activity for experiencing the backcountry and enjoying the diversity of Arizona’s beauty.

Call the resort at (928) 205-7607 to enjoy the experience yourself.

