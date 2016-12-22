Outdoor ice skating in downtown Phoenix for the holidays

CitySkate in downtown Phoenix. (Photo: Arizona Highways TV)

Thanks to CityScape and their partner, APS, Valley residents get to experience the thrill and magic of outdoor ice skating right here in the Sonoran Desert at CitySkate.

"It's outdoors and Christmas-y, so it's pretty cool, something new for Arizona," one attendee said.

"All we did was come down here to get something to eat, and we came across this ice rink, and I thought it was so cool," another said.

So through the holidays head downtown to experience the wonder of the season on Phoenix's outdoor skating rink.

It's really a wonderful gift to you from companies that want to make your holidays even more festive and bright.

Happy holidays!

