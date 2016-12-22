Making latkes with Valley chef Eddie Matney

Latkes made by Valley chef Eddie Matney. (Photo: Arizona Highways TV)

Valley Chef Eddie Matney of Eddie’s House is serving up a tradition holiday dish.

It’s a Jewish holiday tradition on Hanukkah and Passover: Potato pancakes, better known as “latkes.”

“We just say 'delicious,'” Matney said.

“I do it with the skin on, so mine are not traditional, So all you grandmas and everybody out there saying, ‘oh! oy vey!’ Listen, we're gonna take it to another level.”

So do you know why it is tradition to have latkes?

“You wanna know something? It's really kind of strange,” Matney said. “Latkes were made because potatoes were always available. “They were cheap and they were always available. The reason why you cook potato pancakes in oil is sort of in honor of the oil for Hanukkah.”

The holiday dish, of course, comes with Matney’s own little twist.

Copyright 2016 KPNX