Flowers bloom, colors flourish in Superstition Mountains

The old saying is, "April showers bring May flowers."

But Arizona operates on its own timetable.

Rainfall through December, January and February create a Technicolor explosion in our deserts, and that includes the towering Superstition Mountains along the Apache trail.

In March, April and sometimes May, the mountains are a deep green with bright yellows, meadows of blue, and cactus flowers that burst open with the color fuchsia.

The Sonoran Desert itself defies all those Hollywood myths about it being eternally lifeless and brown. You can see this especially as you take the Apache Trail around the Superstitions.

Suzy Miranda lives here, but even she gets excited when the seasons change the deserts.

"Just going down the trails, excitement, the flowers, especially now, the blooms, the colors, you would never think that the desert would have beautiful flowers, beautiful colors," she said.

