Cross country skiing is more Zen than sport

Cross country skiers weave through the ponderosa pines near Flagstaff, Arizona. (Photo: Arizona Highways TV)

Cross country skiers enjoy the cold, crisp, clear days at Flagstaff's Nordic Center – perfect weather for gliding on the snow.

Eric Soldberg, a U.S. champion cross country skier, displays a grace and rhythm that makes it seem like he's floating across the ice.

“I really like it as opposed to downhill skiing because you can really get out there on the trails, and if you're with yourself or a group of people, then it's just a blast. You can get out there, you're right in nature,” he said.

Classical cross country skiing is similar to walking. And lessons help people from a basic walk to eventually kicking and gliding.

Cross country is quite a workout. In fact, some experts say it’s the world's best aerobic activity because you simultaneously use your arms and legs.

Soldberg says it's more than just exercise.

“You get out there, it's just you and nature,” he said. “It's just blissful solitude. It's just fun.”

There’s no waiting for a noisy ski lift. It’s just you, a groomed trail and nature.

In fact, it's an experience that appears to be more Zen than sport. It's about timing, rhythm and balance.

