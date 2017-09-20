Wildlife World Zoo's ‘Precious' Baby Gazelle Visits

The Wildlife World Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a beautiful baby gazelle named Precious to their facility this week.





At only a week old, Precious is already putting on weight and growing tall, according to Wildlife World Zoo’s Kristy Morcom.

Morcom says gazelles originate in Africa and parts of Asia. Their physical characteristics are similar to deer, but they are in the same family as goats and sheep.

Gazelle’s are typically known for their speed. When fully grown, they can reach speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. They have a unique way of running that allows them to travel at great speeds called “pronking.”

The Wildlife World Zoo features a baby animals exhibit, where animals like Precious are on display for visitors.

