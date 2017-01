Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger Recipe:

One veggie patty made with mixed grains and vegetables, 100% meatless

Toppings of your choice veggies, cheese and sauces

Grill the patty until completely cooked through. Top the patty with any veggies, cheese and sauces of your choosing and wrap in a crisp large lettuce leaf to substitute for the bun

