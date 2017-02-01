The typical workplace comedy gets a super makeover in NBC’s new show “Powerless”. Starring Vanessa Hudgens and Alan Tudyk, “Powerless” is set in a world where humanity must cope with the collateral damage of Super Heroes and Super-Villains.

Emily Locke begins her first day as Director of Research & Development for Wayne Security, a subsidiary of Wayne Enterprises that specializes in products that make defenseless bystanders feel a little safer. Full of confidence and big ideas, Emily quickly learns that her expectations far exceed those of her new boss and officemates, so it will be up to her to lead the team toward their full potential and the realization that you don’t need superpowers to be a hero.

“Powerless” premieres February 2 at 8:30/7:30c on Channel 12.