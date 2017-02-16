KPNX
Close

Update your look with 3D hair design from Hair by Johnny G

KPNX 10:47 AM. MST February 16, 2017

He's been trained in London and Beverly Hills, but now Johnny G is bringing his exclusive hair design to the Valley! 

Check out the video to see what 3D Hair Design is and how you can get a whole new look for spring. 

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories