Tucson hosts 63rd Annual Gem and Mineral Show

Shine bright like a diamond and add a little glitz and glamour to your life. The largest, oldest and most prestigious gem and mineral show in the world is back! See dazzling diamonds, precious stones and marvelous minerals.

Since 1970, the Tucson Gem and Mineral show has enjoyed international stature as the first gem and mineral show to the hobby enthusiast, the public, and the professionals together for discovery and discussion.

The show runs from February 9 – 12th at the Tucson Convention Center. For more information, head to tgms.org.

(© 2017 KPNX)