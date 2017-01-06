Things to Do: Weekend of January 6, 2017

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Mala Blomquist has a list of some great options!

Free rocks for kids



Flagg Gem & Mineral Show (Fri.-Sun. Jan. 6-8). 9am-5pm. Free. More than 100 dealers of minerals, fossils, gems and lapidary materials. Includes children's activities, educational material and free samples for children. Mesa Community College, 1833 W Southern Ave, Mesa. flaggshow.info.



Holiday lights



Night of the Three Kings (Fri. Jan. 6). 5:30-8:30pm. Included with ZooLights admission: $10.95, ages 2 & under free. Celebrate the arrival of the three Wise Men with games, activities, animal presentations and more. Phoenix Zoo, 455 N Galvin Pkwy. 602-273-1341 or phoenixzoo.org.



Glitter & Glow Block Party (Sat. Jan. 7). 4-10pm. Free. Tethered hot air balloons, live entertainment and vendors. Downtown Glendale, 59th & Glendale Aves. 623-930-2299 or glendaleaz.com/events.



Free admission to the art museum



Discount Tire Free Family Weekend (Sat.-Sun. Jan. 7-8). 10am-5pm Sat and noon-5pm Sun. Free. Free access to the Phoenix Art Museum on the second weekend of each month. Activities include educational programming, scavenger hunts, live performances, storytime and more. Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N Central Ave, Phoenix 602-257-1880 or phxart.org.



Great live shows



Zoppe - An Italian Family Circus (through Jan. 8). Old-world Italian traditional circus performed in one ring. Call for times. $18-$40. Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N Arizona Ave, Chandler. 480-782-2680 or chandlercenter.org.



Fiddler on the Roof (Jan. 6-29). Times vary. $60-$85. Presented by Arizona Theatre Company. Epic production of the beloved musical. Herberger Theater Center, 222 E Monroe St., Phoenix. 602-256-6995 or arizonatheatre.org.



Last weekend to ice skate



CitySkate Ice Rink (through Jan 8). 3 sessions daily. $10-$15/person (includes skate rental). Frozen rink, holiday lights, music and hot chocolate. CityScape Phoenix, between First Avenue and First Street, between Washington and Jefferson Streets. 602-772-3900 or cityskatephx.com.



Skate Westgate (through Jan 8). 3 sessions daily. $8-$13/person (includes skate rental). Outdoor skating on ice. Westgate Entertainment District, 6751 N Sunset Blvd., Glendale. 623-385-7502 or westgateaz.com/skate.

