Stuffed "Decadent" French Toast

Ingredients:

2 Slices Brioche, sliced ¾" thick

4 Ounces Whipped Mascarpone-Cream Cheese

6 Ounces French Toast Batter

4 Ounce Toasted Corn Flakes, crushed

½ Ounce Clarified Butter

4 Ounces Mixed Market Berry Compote

2 Teaspoons Confectioner Sugar, sifted

1 Tablespoon Vanilla Maple Syrup



Directions:

1.Slice the brioche ¾" thick and allow to sit out uncovered. The harder the bread is, the less soggy it will get once soaked in the batter. Spread 4 ounces of the whipped mascarpone-cream cheese onto a slice of brioche. Top with another slice of brioche and press down firmly. Place into freezer for 15-30 minutes. Arrange the stuffed brioche into a large baking pan. Pour the French toast batter over the bread and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or preferably overnight. In the morning, turn the slices carefully with a wide spatula to redistribute the batter. Let sit for a few minutes. Place toasted corn flakes mixture into a large mixing bowl and crush with hands (should be the sized of oats) Heat a flat-top griddle to 400'F.



2. Spread clarified butter in a thin layer and cook the French toast for 2 minutes on each side, until golden brown and just warm at the center, only turning once. Place in a 350'F oven for 2-3 minutes to warm the center through.



3.Transfer to warm serving plates, place mixed market berry compote at an angle over the toast. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and spoon vanilla maple syrup in a circle around the French toast.



4. Serve immediately.



Whipped Mascarpone-Cream Cheese Filling

Ingredients:

32 Ounces Mascarpone Cheese, softened

1 Cup Heavy Cream

4 Tablespoons of Vanilla Extract

½ Cup Confectioner Sugar

2 Tablespoons Lemon Zest, minced

Directions:

1. Combine softened cream cheese and mascarpone cheese. Whisk until smooth.

2. Add remaining ingredients and whisk until incorporated. Place into a pastry bag and reserve in fridge until needed.

3. When ready to fill French Toast, remove from fridge and let rest at room temperature for 15 minutes to soften.





