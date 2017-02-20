Students at AAEC High School are training Service Dogs

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deadly dog bacteria
-
Where are they now? The Laci Peterson case
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
-
Captain paved way for female firefighters
-
Eight year old girl falls on backside of an arrow
-
Funnel cloud spotted over Scottsdale
-
Protecting your dog from rare deadly disease
-
Wyoming officer hurt at marijuana grow site
-
Dog incident prompts warning for pet owners
-
Verizon unlimited data plan signals price war to come
More Stories
-
23 people arrested, 114 ticketed in large Phoenix…Feb 20, 2017, 12:46 p.m.
-
Obama ranked 12th best president by historians in…Feb 20, 2017, 1:19 p.m.
-
The 2017 tax refund scheduleFeb 20, 2017, 5:16 a.m.