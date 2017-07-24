Splash into fun at Legoland

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Rescue underway for hikers stranded in flooding
-
KPNX Breaking News 1
-
Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot
-
RAW: Sky 12 over flooding in East Valley
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
McCain out and about
-
Sunday night monsoon storm
-
Stranded hikers airlifted from flash flood waters
-
Crews help hikers trapped by flash floods
-
18-year-old arrested for DUI, manslaughter in Los Banos car crash
More Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES: Wet start to the week for the Phoenix areaJul 24, 2017, 6:00 a.m.
-
Charges recommended against former Hamilton HS…Jul 24, 2017, 11:59 a.m.
-
Flash flooding strands 17 hikers in southeastern ArizonaJul 23, 2017, 9:14 p.m.