Reach your fitness goals in style

Whether you’re on the run to school, in the line for morning coffee, over a business lunch, or even drinks, athleisure wear is becoming a go to for women of all ages. The active wear trend has become so popular, its carved out a niche for itself in the fashion community. One of the reasons for its popularity – it’s filled a void. Before, women had to choose between style and comfort, but this trend offers one in the same.

If you’re a fan of the style or just wanting to add a few fun pieces to your gym bag check out JC Penney. From sweaters and shirts to leggings and shoes, JC Penney offers the latest styles at a price that won’t break the bank.

So go ahead, splurge – and stop by a local store, or head to JCPenney.com to browse their full selection

(© 2017 KPNX)