New Year, Healthier You: Tips to keep your health resolutions in 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
DPS trooper shot on I-10
-
Common tax mistakes
-
Steep hike in gas prices in Mexico
-
Trump to CNN: 'You are fake news'
-
Made in Arizona: Salad and Go
-
Teen stabs mom, injures sister
-
Mystery surrounding dog's injuries
-
Valley woman starts 'love glasses revolution'
-
Arizona man at airport served with suspect in Iraq
More Stories
-
Good Samaritan shoots, kills suspect beating wounded…Jan 12, 2017, 5:18 a.m.
-
Deadly synthetic drug kids can buy online now in ArizonaJan 11, 2017, 5:37 p.m.
-
Scavengers dumpster dive for high-end makeupJan 11, 2017, 3:21 p.m.