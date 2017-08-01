Meet Jeannette Walls, author of the best-selling memoir & movie 'The Glass Castle'
The best selling memoir 'The Glass Castle' is a remarkable story of unconditional love. Written by Jeannette Walls the book focuses on her life, sharing the tales of her dysfunctional family, growing up in poverty, and ultimately her fiery determination t
KPNX 1:13 PM. MST August 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother claims school letter body-shamed child
-
Mesa football coach dies after a bar fight
-
1 person shot, 3 arrested in a shooting at Chandler gas station
-
Hamilton High School coach, teacher, killed in crash
-
Giving money to panhandlers may do more harm then good.
-
McCain begins brain cancer treatment in Arizona
-
Man in hospital after doing a backflip off bridge
-
Joe Arpaio found guilty of criminal comtempt
-
Doctors warn of charcoal face peel dangers
-
Why McCain voted 'no' on Obamacare repeal
More Stories
-
Chandler PD: Suspect shot at cops, clerk because he…Aug. 1, 2017, 11:04 a.m.
-
Mom to state: Daughter's weight is none of their businessJul 31, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
-
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio found…Jul 31, 2017, 11:24 a.m.