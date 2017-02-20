KPNX
Make your own slime with laundry detergent

February 20, 2017

Your kids will go nuts for this DIY slime you can make from two common household ingredients. 

Destry's daughter Blythe shows us how to make slime using laundry detergent and glue. 


Check out the video for the how-to. 

