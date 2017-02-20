Close Make your own slime with laundry detergent KPNX 12:44 PM. MST February 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Your kids will go nuts for this DIY slime you can make from two common household ingredients. Destry's daughter Blythe shows us how to make slime using laundry detergent and glue. Check out the video for the how-to. (© 2017 KPNX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Deadly dog bacteria Where are they now? The Laci Peterson case 21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants Captain paved way for female firefighters Eight year old girl falls on backside of an arrow Funnel cloud spotted over Scottsdale Protecting your dog from rare deadly disease Wyoming officer hurt at marijuana grow site Dog incident prompts warning for pet owners Verizon unlimited data plan signals price war to come More Stories 23 people arrested, 114 ticketed in large Phoenix… Feb 20, 2017, 12:46 p.m. Obama ranked 12th best president by historians in… Feb 20, 2017, 1:19 p.m. The 2017 tax refund schedule Feb 20, 2017, 5:16 a.m.
