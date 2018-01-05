Ingredients:

1 whole small turkey (about 8 lbs) or large whole chicken

3-4 large onions, peeled and cut in half

2 leeks, cleaned well

5-6 carrots, peeled

1 head of garlic

1 lemon, cleaned well, sliced in half

5 bay leaves

Better than Bouillon (beef or chicken--I prefer beef) or bouillon cubes

Directions:

Defrost and wash turkey or chicken well. Make sure pouch with flavoring or giblets isn't in the cavity. Place in large pot to accommodate turkey or chicken. Add onions, leeks, carrots, garlic, lemon and bay leaves. Bring to boil. Add about 3 heaping tablespoons of Better than Bouillon stock or about 6-8 cubes of bouillon. Cook for 3 hours or until turkey or chicken is cooked thoroughly. Taste and add more bouillon, if necessary.

Finish with salt and pepper to taste. When cool enough to handle, strain all the poultry and veggies through a colander. Add back in turkey or chicken parts and carrots if desired. (Watch for bones in the poultry parts you add back in!) Discard the remainder of the vegetables. When cool, store in containers and freeze until ready to use.

