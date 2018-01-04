Jan's Basic Sugar Cookie For Icing

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup shortening ( or half shortening and half butter)
- 1 large egg
- 1 8 oz carton of sour cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 5 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Cream shortening and sugar. Beat until light and fluffy.
- Add egg, beat until well blended
- Stir in sour cream and vanilla, mix well
- Combine flour, baking powder, soda and salt
- Add to creamed mixture and beat well
- Chill at least one hour.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes at 350 degrees.
- Ice with your favorite powdered sugar, Royal or butter cream icing.
JAN'S NOTE: Where to find food coloring, icing and glitter!
I found all of my necessary supplies at ABC Cake Decorating in Phoenix. It's located at 2853 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016. It's open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed Sundays. Their website is cakearts.com or you can call (602) 224-9796
