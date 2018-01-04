Jan's Basic Sugar Cookie For Icing

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup sugar

1 cup shortening ( or half shortening and half butter)

1 large egg

1 8 oz carton of sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

5 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

Cream shortening and sugar. Beat until light and fluffy. Add egg, beat until well blended Stir in sour cream and vanilla, mix well Combine flour, baking powder, soda and salt Add to creamed mixture and beat well Chill at least one hour. Bake for 10-12 minutes at 350 degrees. Ice with your favorite powdered sugar, Royal or butter cream icing.

JAN'S NOTE: Where to find food coloring, icing and glitter!

I found all of my necessary supplies at ABC Cake Decorating in Phoenix. It's located at 2853 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016. It's open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed Sundays. Their website is cakearts.com or you can call (602) 224-9796

© 2018 KPNX-TV