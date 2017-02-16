KPNX
Close

How to rock cutouts during your workout

KPNX 11:56 AM. MST February 16, 2017

Cutouts and open backs are the hottest trends in fitness fashion this year. 


Trainer Angela Jordan stopped by to show us how you can make these fashions functional when you head to the gym. 

Check out the video above to see her tips.

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories