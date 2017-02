Did you know that Americans spend an average of 53 hours per year at the grocery store? A new app is looking to help you get some of that time back.

Instacart is an app that recently launched in the Valley and can bring products from stores such as Whole Foods and Costco straight to your door.

Check out the video above to see how Instacart can make your life simpler.

(© 2017 KPNX)